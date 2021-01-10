BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $59,080.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,073.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.