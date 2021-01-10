Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $16,874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 796,055 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,540,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 689,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 529,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

