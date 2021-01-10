Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 32 (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 206.60 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.55. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.06. Cairn Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.11 ($2.16).

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

