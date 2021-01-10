CaixaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $295,036.10 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 94.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $295,036.10 and approximately $307.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

