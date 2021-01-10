California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CWT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 126.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 690.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,138 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

