Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.42.

ELY stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after buying an additional 1,299,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,011 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

