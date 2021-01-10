Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canaan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Canaan stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canaan by 93.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 199,517 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

