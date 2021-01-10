Canaccord Genuity Increases TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$27.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.61.

T opened at C$26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.07. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

