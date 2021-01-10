Canaccord Genuity Raises Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.25

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.76.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3852223 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

