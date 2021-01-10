Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.3236 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

