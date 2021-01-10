Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Receives €52.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.00 ($61.18).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR COK opened at €46.00 ($54.12) on Tuesday. Cancom SE has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.30.

About Cancom SE (COK.F)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.