Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $346.57 million, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 90.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

