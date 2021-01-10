Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Capri from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.37.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $285,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Capri by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Capri by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.