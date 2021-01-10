Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Gap Up to $35.68

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $40.00. Cardtronics shares last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 24,964 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATM. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardtronics by 115.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 302,568 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 27.3% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 67,089 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.