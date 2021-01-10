Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Receives C$256.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$256.27.

CJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

CJT opened at C$221.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -46.75. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$214.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$194.43.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -19.82%.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

