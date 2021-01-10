Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $175.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

