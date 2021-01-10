Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 3,036 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.26% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

