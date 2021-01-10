Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $398.76 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $406.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.52.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.