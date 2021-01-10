Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $398.76 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $406.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.52.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

