Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

