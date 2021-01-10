Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

