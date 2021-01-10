Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Insiders have bought a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

