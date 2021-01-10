Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,912 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

