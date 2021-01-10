Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,978 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87.

