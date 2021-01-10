Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

