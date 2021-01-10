Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $544,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 349.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

