Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

