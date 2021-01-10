carVertical Trading 127.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 127.3% against the dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $65,445.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.37 or 0.04021677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00316745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

