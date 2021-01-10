Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

TSE CAS opened at C$15.35 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1601542 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

