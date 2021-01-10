Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

