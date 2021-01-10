cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Up 11.7%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares shot up 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 1,867,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,416,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in cbdMD by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 864,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 426,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in cbdMD by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

