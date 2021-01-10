C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $211.60

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $211.60 and traded as high as $249.50. C&C Group plc (CCR.L) shares last traded at $246.50, with a volume of 850,008 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 211.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £767.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.40.

In related news, insider Andrea Pozzi sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £3,639.92 ($4,755.58). Also, insider Patrick McMahon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

About C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

