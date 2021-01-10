CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 17,964,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,841,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

CIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

