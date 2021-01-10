Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.67.

CVE opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a PE ratio of -4.85.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

