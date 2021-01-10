Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $156,295.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

