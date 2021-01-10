Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CNBKA opened at $79.42 on Thursday. Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,667,253. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $97,558.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,613,771.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,208 shares of company stock worth $395,122 over the last three months. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.