Chainlink Trading Up 36.8% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $6.87 billion and $3.02 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

