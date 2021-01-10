Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

CHNG stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

