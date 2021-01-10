Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $104.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Chart Industries stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $140.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3,516.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 182,057 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 362.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 211.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152,379 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

