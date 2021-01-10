Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $648.76.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $634.38 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

