Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.30. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

Chase Packaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPKA)

Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.