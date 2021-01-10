ChatCoin Price Up 86.9% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 86.9% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $597,887.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,591.21 or 0.99940642 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00043496 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

