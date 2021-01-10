Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Up 5.9%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.99. 1,449,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,321,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $285.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 306,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.