ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Raised to $119.00 at Raymond James

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

