Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimera Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CIM opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $89,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.