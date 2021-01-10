Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.95. Chimerix shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 85,977 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMRX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $527.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

