China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) were up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Resources Gas Group in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

About China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

