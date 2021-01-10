Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

