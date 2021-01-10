Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

