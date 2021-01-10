Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

